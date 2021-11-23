Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Versus Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 211.23% and a negative net margin of 860.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,893,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

