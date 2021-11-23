Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.84. Veru shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 2,657 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The stock has a market cap of $611.68 million, a P/E ratio of -758.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 31.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 81,589 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 523.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

