VestChain (VEST) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One VestChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VestChain has traded down 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $30.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VestChain

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

