Victoria (LON:VCP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Victoria alerts:

LON VCP opened at GBX 1,037 ($13.55) on Tuesday. Victoria has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,011.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,041.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 450.87.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.