Vid Trading 23.2% Higher This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Vid has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $648.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00237074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.