Village Farms International (VFF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/16/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2021 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “
- 11/9/2021 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $12.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.50.
- 11/4/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “
- 10/14/2021 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “
Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.65 million, a PE ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.
