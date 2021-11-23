Village Farms International (VFF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2021 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

11/9/2021 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $12.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.50.

11/4/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

10/14/2021 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.65 million, a PE ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Get Village Farms International Inc alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.