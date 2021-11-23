Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading 1.9% Higher

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48). 2,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.50 ($2.44).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The firm has a market cap of £106.09 million and a PE ratio of -380.00.

About Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

