Virtue Poker (VPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $824,757.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $824,757.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00072892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.40 or 0.07478781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,162.41 or 0.99688163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

