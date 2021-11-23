Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:VGI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,515. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

