Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years.

NYSE VGI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

