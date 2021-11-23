Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 131,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,776. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

