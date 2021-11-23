Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 131,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $10.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

