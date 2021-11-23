Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.90. 383,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

