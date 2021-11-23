Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.49. The company had a trading volume of 322,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.28. The company has a market capitalization of $384.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

