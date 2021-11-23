Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 1,041,573 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 6,669,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.
VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
