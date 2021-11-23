Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 1,041,573 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 6,669,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 329,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 62.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,405,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 552,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

