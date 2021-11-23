Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,805,452.83 in Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

COCO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 28,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,956. Vita Coco Company Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

