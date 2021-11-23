Vita Coco Company Inc (The)’s (NASDAQ:COCO) Quiet Period Will End on November 30th

Vita Coco’s (NASDAQ:COCO) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 30th. Vita Coco had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $172,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.