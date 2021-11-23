VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,587. VMware has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.53.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

