Vodafone Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 89,201 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,683 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,708. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

