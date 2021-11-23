Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $516.50

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516.50 ($6.75) and traded as low as GBX 509 ($6.65). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 514 ($6.72), with a volume of 339,410 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 49.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 474.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £75,260.60 ($98,328.46). Also, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £96,560 ($126,156.26).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

