Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Get Vonage alerts:

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.