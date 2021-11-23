Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 309,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,895,212 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.79.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.82, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

