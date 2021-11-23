VoteCoin Market Cap Reaches $75,492.38 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $75,492.38 and $5.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.24 or 0.00373695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00190164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00100083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004110 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000128 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

VoteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

