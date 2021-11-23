Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. Vroom has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vroom stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Vroom worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

