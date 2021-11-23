VSE (VSEC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC):

11/19/2021 – VSE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – VSE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – VSE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

11/2/2021 – VSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

10/29/2021 – VSE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – VSE was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

10/22/2021 – VSE is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – VSE is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – VSE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

9/29/2021 – VSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

NASDAQ VSEC traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.93. 17,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.53. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

Get VSE Co alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VSE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VSE by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.