Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Wabash National worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.