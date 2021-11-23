Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.14

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.14 and traded as high as $196.00. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $196.00, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research downgraded Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($182.95) to €175.00 ($198.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.59.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

