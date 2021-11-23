Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,355,448 shares of company stock worth $934,316,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $403.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

