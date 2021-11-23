Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €32.30 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARL. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.72 ($30.36).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €28.10 ($31.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €26.04 and a 200-day moving average of €22.75. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1 year high of €29.90 ($33.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.31.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

