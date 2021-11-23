Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT opened at $346.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.05. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $224.74 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.38.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

