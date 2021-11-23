Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $207,840.16 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock remained flat at $$21.67 during trading on Tuesday. 73,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth $4,509,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 79.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 61.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 79,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

