Wayne Withrow Sells 4,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,112. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

