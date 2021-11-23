Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 3,480 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.39. 288,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.46. The company has a market cap of $275.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

