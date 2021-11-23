Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.43. 18,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,635. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.