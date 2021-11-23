Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $235.38. 10,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.36 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Citigroup lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.