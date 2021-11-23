Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 18,044 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 340,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,319,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 206.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

