WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Insider Sells $752,445.60 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 375.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

