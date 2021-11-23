WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Insider Tom Metcalfe Sells 8,265 Shares

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WEC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. 956,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

