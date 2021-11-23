WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Insider Tom Metcalfe Sells 8,265 Shares

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
WEC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. 956,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
