Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ashland Global (ASH)

Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2021 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $99.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/11/2021 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2021 – Ashland Global is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.98. The stock had a trading volume of 241,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,562. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after buying an additional 267,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

