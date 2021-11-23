Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2021 – F-star Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

11/15/2021 – F-star Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

11/12/2021 – F-star Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – F-star Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/18/2021 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

10/12/2021 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of FSTX opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,436,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

