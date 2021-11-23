Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Generac (GNRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Generac (NYSE: GNRC) recently:

11/4/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $475.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $520.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $513.00 to $527.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $500.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $505.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $430.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.30. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Generac by 33.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Generac by 265.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

