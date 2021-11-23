Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) recently:

11/22/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $48.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

9/29/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.92. 19,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

