Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

