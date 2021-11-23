Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 10,352 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $96,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

