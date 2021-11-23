Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 502 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $72,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $535.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.07 and a 200-day moving average of $436.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $545.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.