Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 976.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,355,448 shares of company stock worth $934,316,661. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $144.51. 69,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,681. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

