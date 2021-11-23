Welch & Forbes LLC Has $21.69 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $39.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,336.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,438.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,309.38. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,688.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

