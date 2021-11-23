Welch & Forbes LLC Has $27.53 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

