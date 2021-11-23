Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $42,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

