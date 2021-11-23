Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 5,128 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $75,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average of $239.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.